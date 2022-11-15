There are about 1 million new cases of Covid-19 registered in the last 30 days in Italy. The trend of infections is stable, but in one region out of 2 the saturation of beds in non-critical areas is growing. This is the picture that emerges from the monthly report of the High School of Economics and Management of Health Systems (Altems) of the Catholic University.

The report highlights “a homogenization of new cases in the various territorial areas: North-East 339 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, North-West 273 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Center 280 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, South and Islands 185 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Analyzing the variation in the saturation rates of intensive care and non-critical area beds, if one Region/PA out of 2 records an increase in saturation, there are drops in intensive care in Friuli-Venezia Giulia (-5.15%) , Pa Bolzano (-5%), Piedmont (-1.28%), Basilicata (-1.27%), Tuscany (-0.70%), Lazio (-0.43%), Veneto (-0, 40%), Calabria (-0.38%) and Sicily (-0.09%). In ordinary wards, patients decreased in Valle d’Aosta (-20.90%), PA Bolzano (-12.60%), Friuli-Venezia Giulia (-2.90%), Calabria (-2.20%) , PA Trento (-1.93%), Molise (-1.71%), Sardinia (-0.93%), Piedmont (-0.71%), Campania (-0.50%) and Abruzzo (- 0.07%).