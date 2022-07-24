White House urges global community to respond coherently to monkeypox outbreak

The US authorities have declared the need for a concerted action by the international community to combat monkeypox. Relevant statement published on the White House website.

The announcement came amid the WHO’s declaration of the monkeypox outbreak as a public health emergency. White House pandemic coordinator Raj Punjabi called the WHO decision “a call to action to stop the spread of this virus.”

He also noted that the administration of US President Joe Biden approved a strategy to combat this disease in the country. According to Punjabi, it involves increasing the volume of purchases and production of vaccines, as well as their distribution throughout the country.

Earlier, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. “According to the WHO, the risk of monkeypox is moderate globally and in all regions, with the exception of Europe, where we assess the risk as high,” the head of WHO emphasized.