Athletics World Championships | Korir took his second major victory in the men’s 800 meters: “It’s like magic”

Five first places for Africans in the women’s 5,000 meters.

Eugene, Oregon

Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir is the best 800m runner in the world.

The Kenyan took his second major victory in a row at the World Championships in Athletics. He was also number one in the Olympic final a year ago.

Korir once again distributed his power correctly. Canadian born in Sudan Marco Arop tried to mature the others with his long shriek, but the opposite happened.

Arop barely got to the bronze, while still in Algeria Djamel Sedjati pressed for silver.

Korir’s winning time was his best of the season. 1.43,71. In Tokyo, the pace was more leisurely: 1:45.06.

Korir expected a faster pace in the World Cup final than what he got.

“I was sure that someone would come from behind even harder than me, but no one came. This was like magic,” said Korir, who missed the semifinals in the previous two World Championships in 2017 and 2019.

Korir was asked if he has also considered running 400 meters?

“I’ve never trained for the 400m, but I’d like to run it under 43 seconds one day. However, I want to stay on the podium at next year’s World Championships and the Olympic Games in 2024.”

Gudaf Tsegay received a golden hug at the finish line.

Also the women’s 5,000m World Cup gold went to an African runner. Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegayn the winning time was 14:46.29. Tsegay picked up his second medal when he took silver in the 1,500m.

of Kenya Beatrice Chebet was second (14:46.75) and Ethiopian Dawit Seyaum third (14:47,36). The next two places also went to a Kenyan and an Ethiopian runner.

Holland’s Sifan Hassan ran three medals at the Olympic Games in Tokyo a year ago at 1,500, 5,000 and 10,000 meters. Hassan leaves Eugene empty-handed. He was fourth in the ten-ton and finished sixth in the vito.