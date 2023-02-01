The goal did not want to Colombia. He didn’t show up. She hid in a corner of the El Campín stadium. He did not dare to enter the field in yellow. Colombia called him, with clamors, and he did not listen to the goal. Uruguay ordered him, with all his Uruguayan fury, and there he did appear, obedient, and for that reason Uruguay won 1-0 on the first day of the final hexagonal of the South American. The goal for Colombia was a single rebellion.

This match was something else. Colombia felt the tremor, realized from the start that in front was the leader of group B, the highest scorer of the tournament, the fearsome Uruguay that was talked about so much.

And the demand was different, not only because it was Uruguay, but because of the anxiety of playing the final hexagonal and with a yellow, noisy and full El Campín stadium, and with the doubt of whether the goal was going to appear or not.

Colombia, which previously lost to daniel moon Because he went to his new club in Spain, he wanted to invoke the goal from the beginning, with the idea that his life would not go away in his search. Manyoma, With his speed and dribbling, he was determined to appear, like someone who says ‘I want to shine too’. Cortés put his devastating touch, like someone who says ‘I want to continue shining’. With them, Colombia’s attack was dynamic, and even more so when the winger Ocampo or the good midfielder Puerta joined. Colombia organized an attack with dynamite, but they needed someone to light the fuse.

the hidden goal

The problem is that the rival was heavy. Uruguay threatened every time they had the ball. It was a team that put strength and speed. Luciano Rodríguez and Álvaro Rodríguez they were just as dangerous, as if the last name did its job of confusing the Colombian defense. Luciano (or was it Álvaro?) put a shot off the crossbar that left El Campín frozen. Yes, it was Luciano, certified the TV: what a danger of forward, of forwards.

Colombia in its plan noticed that the rival goalkeeper was blinking at the shots: so they tried everything they could, to see if that was the password for the goal. In one of those, it was Ocampo and the goalkeeper rebounded. in another it was Castilla and the goalkeeper on his own, another rebound, but no one lurking. Uruguay helped a little, but Colombia didn’t find out.

The public foresaw the worst when Colombia was saved almost miraculously. It was Mantilla the one who took a ball from the line, with the goalkeeper defeated, when all the fans’ hands were already on their heads or on their mouths or on their chests.

And the goal was light blue

In the second part, Colombia wanted to drown their rival, who finally gave in to fatigue or altitude, but nothing. Uruguay kept running as if it were his home.

There was a new change of speed, let’s see if Colombia surprised us from somewhere, and it was getting closer, but we already know that it lacks a goal. The goal is invoked but does not materialize in this team. Caraballo, the ‘9’ is not fine. Zuleta, the other ‘9’, replaced him in the second half, and entered with that desire to break the net, to be the hero, the ‘9’ plus ‘9’, but neither he nor anyone else.

Until night fell with all its fury on the field. At minute 77 it was the Colombian goalkeeper who was infected with rebounding. he gave it. He left the ball raffled, with the difference that the Uruguayans do stalk, and it was Facundo González, a defender, the one who took advantage to push and score 1-0.

There was little time left, and Colombia entered a state of anguish. He appealed to vertigo to go and push that ball out, to demand that the goal stop playing. Something worked, because it was very close. Door headbutted with a hammer and the Colombian goal was shouted throughout the stadium and its surroundings, but it was only an attempt. And then it was Mantilla who headed with the strength of a country and that grown goalkeeper said no again.



And if those so clear did not enter, none was going to enter. Thus, Colombia finally resigned itself. He started the hexagonal with bitter defeat, as are all defeats.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

