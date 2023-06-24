Apple, Samsung or the Chinese? There is movement on the mobile phone market. Here is an overview for each price segment.

Dhe mobile phone market is highly competitive. Apple and Samsung dominate, but providers such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo also have substantial shares in the world market. But which mobile phone is actually suitable for me? What is important in the high-price segment, what is available for less money?

We discuss the latest models, the providers, the selection, the operating system. About which camera can do what and what is important when it comes to the battery. And last but not least, the provider Google, who wants to gain a broader footing in the market.