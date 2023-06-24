On the eve of the visit Adam Augusto Lopez to sinaloaand when he just came Marcelo Ebrardhe political environment in sinaloa it begins to heat up to the maximum, since the supporters of Claudia Sheinbaum They do not want to be left behind and they also intensify their promotion.

Dozens of activists promote the attendance of the people at the events that the former secretary of the interior will preside over in culiacan and in The Mochis with the intention of showing political muscle and looking good before who they consider could be the next president of Mexico.

On the other hand, the promoters of the campaign of the head of government of Mexico City with license are summoning for today the Claudia Festival for young people in which cultural and sports activities will be carried out.

Meanwhile the PAS leader, Hector Melesio Cuenself-proclaimed the main promoter of Adam Augustus in Sinaloa it is calling for the mobilization of all the militancy, for a campaign of house-to-house visits to explain to the population the activities carried out “every day” by the party, and of course to promote the image of its “corcholata ”.

In ahomein advance, the Mayor Gerardo Vargas, has already warned its officials that they will be fired immediately if they become involved in campaigns in favor of any of the presidential candidates. It is glimpsed that the political heat will rise even more when the pre-candidates of the opposition alliance also begin to come.

Potpourri. Now yes, with a magnifying glass they are reviewing the bills to the PAS and yesterday they rejected the proposal of the bench, made up of: Gene Bojorquez, Alba Virgen Montes, Elizabeth Chía, María del Rosario Osuna and Viridiana Camacho, to regulate the use of technology for public security in the state, arguing that it was a carbon copy , or “copy page” as it is used now, of the same Federal District law that is in force in the Mexico Citybecause it is good, but in sinaloa the same conditions do not prevail.

Implicit is the recommendation that they make a little more effort to adapt the initiatives they present.

BRUNETTE GIRL. Camila Marana The name of the model that appears in photos posing with lingerie that they distribute on social networks affirming that she is the newly named Secretary of the Interior Luisa María Alcalde. It looks alike but it’s not her and morenistas They accuse that an entire opposition campaign has been orchestrated to try to discredit it.

DISARMAMENT. Disarm your home, is the motto with which the Secretary of the town council, Genaro García exhorts the population, especially the heads of families, to participate in the firearms swap campaign which will begin on Monday, June 26 and end on July 7. They offer rewards that fluctuate between 2,000 and 12,000 pesos.

DOCTORATE. He Mayor Gerardo Vargas yesterday received the degree of Doctor Honoris Causa of the Fiat Lux Cloister.

HEAT. To alleviate the effects of the heat wave, Mario Zamora Call to the CFE to guarantee the supply of electricity and to the authorities of health to pay attention to the population.

“We socialize Claudia’s projects”: Milo Ibarra, political activist.

