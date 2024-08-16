New feature for Whatsappthe well-known social messaging of Meta, as regards its Beta version on Android. The update concerns communities and eventsespecially their duration. Whatsapp is about to innovate a lot in these months, as is Instagram. If in the other Meta app we have new functions such as AI assistants, on the “green” social network there will be new options that will make it similar to other social networks, for example the heart-shaped like typical of Instagram.

With the new update 2.24.17.11Whatsapp, in its Beta channel, will introduce new options for communities and events. In particular, it will be possible to choose the start and end of an event within a group. This is for Android, where you can download the update for free by going to the Google Play beta Program. This new feature can only be downloaded by selected beta testers, pending its introduction on the “real” app. In this sense, there are no official dates, unfortunately.

Marc Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta which owns WhatsApp

More news coming soon

The news doesn’t end here. In fact, in the last few weeks, further new options have been announced for Whatsapp users. One of these is the inclusion of nicknamewhich makes the Meta app much more similar to its competitor Telegram. Then, the function of the like a little hearta feature that is very reminiscent of Instagram. A somewhat understandable choice, given that Instagram and Whatsapp are owned by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, which he bought in 2012 and 2016 respectively for a total of around 20 billion dollars.