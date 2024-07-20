The bodies of two lifeless people were found inside a house in the municipality of Peter Escobedo. During the discovery, four people who were at the scene were arrested.

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Querétaro (FGE) issued a statement in which it revealed the details of the discovery of a man and a woman dead.

The events were recorded this Friday, in the town of Guadalupe Septien from the municipality of Pedro Escobedo, Querétaro.

According to information shared by the FGE, a person made a report about the death of a man and a woman, so the authorities immediately began the corresponding investigative actions.

Follow us on our account Facebook so you don’t miss our latest news

During these investigations, the FGE had to request search warrants from the judicial authorities to inspect two homes.

After the searches, it was confirmed that two people were found dead, a man and a woman, who were inside one of the properties that were searched.

After finding the two people dead, the authorities proceeded to arrest four people who were at the scene, whom they referred to the authorities to determine their responsibilities.

Finally, the FGE of Querétaro detailed that the Forensic Services were in charge of processing the site.

Couple found buried in a house would be reported missing

Local media reported that the man and woman who were found dead and buried in the backyard of a home in Guadalupe Septien, Pedro Escobedo, had been reported missing since June 26.