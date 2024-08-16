CAPCOM has released two new trailers dedicated to the weapons of MONSTER HUNTER WILDtoday it’s the turn of Arch And Sword axeThe bow is characterized by high mobility, and it will be possible to charge the arrows to deal more damage. It will be possible place locators on enemies so that arrows will hit them automatically, and they will explode after receiving a certain amount of damage. The sword axe can take two different shapesin sword mode we will be able to perform extremely fast attacks while in axe mode the range of action of our attacks will be wider.

I remind you that if you missed them you can find the trailers for the Broadswordfor the Heavy Crossbowfor the Insect Falchionfor the Rifle-lance. for the Hunting Horn. for the Long Swordfor the Loaded Blade. Hammer, Light Crossbow and for Sword and ShieldEnjoy!

MONSTER HUNTER WILDS – Bow

Sword axe

Source: CAPCOM