Feyenoord wants to end a successful week appropriately on Sunday with a home win over Sparta Rotterdam. The club has something to make up for in the city derby. Earlier this season, the away match ended in a draw (2-2). “We got away well, because we were still 2-0 behind fifteen minutes before the end,” coach Arne Slot remembers.
16:49
