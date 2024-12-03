‘The Revolt’ It continues to be the revolution of the television season. If the program led by David Broncano had already generated great expectations months before its premiere in RTVEsince it premiered at the beginning of September it has done nothing but reap great audience figures, as well as a few controversies, especially with its great rival, ‘The Anthill’ of Pablo Motos in Antenna3.

Thus, his followers of this ‘late show’ They know that from Monday to Thursday, every day at the same time (9:40 p.m.) on La 1 on TVE, they have guaranteed entertainment with Broncano and his entourage of collaborators (such as Jorge Ponce, Grison, Sergio Bezos or Lala Chus among others) . Exceptionally, the successful program has started at a different time on occasion and this is what will happen this Tuesday December 3.

Thus, this Tuesday RTVE has decided to delay the schedule but not cancel the broadcast of the program and will do so, as has already happened on other occasions, for sporting reasons. This time, the reason is that the Spanish women’s soccer team plans to play a friendly against France, which will alter the public channel’s usual schedule.

Why ‘The Revolt’ starts later today

The match that forces the program schedule to be altered will be played at the Allianz Riviera in Nice (France) starting at 9 p.m., meaning that ‘The Revolt’ will not be broadcast until practically 11 p.m. Specifically, according to the programming that can be consulted on the official RTVE website, the program will begin at 10:50 p.m.









Exceptionally, then, ‘La Revuelta’ will last for about 90 minutes and until 00.15 hours. Until now, the program has only been canceled on two occasions: specifically on October 30 and 31, in order to provide better information coverage of the DANA tragedy in Valencia.

This movement on the grid will mean that Broncano will not face Motos so directly. In your schedule there will be, like great rivals screen, the Turkish series ‘Renacer’ on Antena3 or ‘GH: Límite 48 Horas’ on Telecinco and that for this program, as Jorge Javier Vázquez announced days ago, an expulsion is foreseen, although the contestants are unaware of it. Óscar, Daniela and Violeta are the definitive nominees.

In addition, ‘La Revuelta’ will also compete this Tuesday against the events space ‘Código 10’ on Cuatro, El piano on laSexta and ‘Laika orbit‘ on La 2, in this case with a program about ‘The cycle of life’ that will also start later than usual.