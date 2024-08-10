Mexico City.- The Venezuelan community in Mexico has planned demonstrations in 15 cities of the country tomorrow in order to defend their “right to speak and vote.” This was announced by members of the Comando ConVzla in a press conference.

In Mexico City, the meeting is at 4:00 p.m. at the Angel of Independence to march to the Monument to the Revolution. The mobilization will begin at the same time in Monterrey, Nuevo León, and will end at the Macroplaza. In Guadalajara, Jalisco, the concentration will take place at 5:00 p.m. on Paseo Chapultepec. Other mobilizations are scheduled in Mérida, Yucatán; Villahermosa, Tabasco; Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche; Tijuana, Baja California; León, Guanajuato; Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco; Querétaro, Veracruz, Aguascalientes, among other places.

“We demand that the right to speak and the right to vote be respected,” said Edson Martinez, coordinator of Comando ConVzla in Mexico and director of Vente Venezuela in Mexico, a party founded by opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

“Let Edmundo González be respected as President-elect.”

José Carabaño, representative in Mexico of the opposition political party Causa R, warned that a coup d’état is taking place in Venezuela by not recognizing the will of the people, in reference to the fact that González would have won the election with 67 percent of the votes according to 80 percent of the minutes that the Opposition has in its possession.

“(The Government) underestimated the Opposition, believing that we would not have the minutes.”

Carabaño said that in the context of peaceful protests in Venezuela, state agents are raiding homes, arresting political leaders and witnesses at the polling stations.

“In Venezuela, we go out to march peacefully, and in return they shoot at us,” Martinez added.

According to the organization Foro Penal, which provides assistance to peaceful prisoners, 1,263 people have been arrested, while an estimated 800 are missing.

Martinez added that the invitation to march is open to all peoples, Mexicans, Hondurans, Nicaraguans, etc., who are in the country.