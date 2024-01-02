Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Reader's Opinion | Can US weapons depots come to Finland?

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 2, 2024
in World Europe
0
Helsingin sanomat newspaper wrote (28.12.), that the United States has huge stockpiles of weapons in Israel. Finland and the United States have recently signed the DCA agreement on military cooperation. In my opinion, this agreement has not been opened enough in the media.

After reading both the aforementioned news and Olli Tammilehto's opinion piece on the DCA agreement (HS 28.12.) the question arose in my mind, whether US weapons depots could also come to Finland with the signed agreement. I would also like to know how the presidential candidates would feel about this.

Paula From

Helsinki

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

