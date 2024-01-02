Reader's Opinion | Can US weapons depots come to Finland?

Helsingin sanomat newspaper wrote (28.12.), that the United States has huge stockpiles of weapons in Israel. Finland and the United States have recently signed the DCA agreement on military cooperation. In my opinion, this agreement has not been opened enough in the media.

After reading both the aforementioned news and Olli Tammilehto's opinion piece on the DCA agreement (HS 28.12.) the question arose in my mind, whether US weapons depots could also come to Finland with the signed agreement. I would also like to know how the presidential candidates would feel about this.

Paula From

Helsinki

