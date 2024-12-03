

12/03/2024



Updated at 8:02 p.m.





Matthew Busquets Ferrerreferee belonging to the Balearic Committeehas been appointed by the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to direct the match corresponding to the second round of the King’s Cup that he Real Betis Balompié will play tomorrow Wednesday December 4from the 19 hoursin front of the Sant Andreu of Second RFEF.

It so happens that the young 31-year-old referee premieres whistling a cup match to the first Heliopolitan team. It must be remembered that the duel will be played in the Narcís Sala stadium of the San Andrés del Palomar neighborhood of Barcelona, ​​on a playing field of artificial grassand that in the first rounds against teams from lower categories there is no VAR.

Until now, in LaLigaBusquets Ferrer has whistled a total of four meetings to Betis. The Palma de Mallorca referee made his debut last night season 23-24 in First Division. Then, he led three meetings, with two tiesboth to zero against Real Sociedad and Alavés, and a triumphthe one achieved in Mestalla against the Valencia in the 32nd day of the championship 1 to 2. In the current 24-25 campaign, the Balearic player also whistled the second matchday match in Mendizorroza against Alavés (0-0).