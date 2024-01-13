Shortly before the first primaries for the 2024 presidential election, public life in Iowa has largely come to a standstill due to extreme winter weather. This is bothering the presidential candidates in the home stretch.

NThat morning, Donald Trump's team had assured that the campaign events in Iowa over the weekend would definitely take place. A few hours later, the leading Republican presidential candidate had to take that back. “In order to ensure the safety of the MAGA patriots,” the plans had been changed, it said in a statement that evening. Instead, Trump speaks to his supporters via the “good old telephone.” They are ready for a “historic victory” on Monday. “Nothing will stop our people from showing up to the caucus for President Trump!”

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

But the circumstances for the first primary of the 2024 presidential election are anything but ideal. Since Friday night, extreme conditions have prevailed in Iowa, which is used to cold winters. The state's weather service warned of blizzards through at least Saturday evening and strong winds and snowdrifts through the weekend.