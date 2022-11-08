After his explosive official trailer, “Enola Holmes 2″ It has finally arrived on Netflix. Starring Millie Bobby Brown Y henry cavill, the film has taken over number 1 in the top 10 of Netflix, but not many know that its plot is inspired by real events. Even if you think it’s just fiction, the narrative of the film revolves around the story of Sarah Chapman, a symbol of revolution in England in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Enola Holmes returns to streaming after her popular first part. Photo: Netflix

What is “Enola Holmes 2” about?

Now a detective for hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as sparks from a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends – and Sherlock himself – to solve. unraveled ”, indicates the official synopsis.

In this sequel, Enola is contacted to find Sarah Chapman, Bessie’s long-lost sister. The young woman was working in a match factory when her whereabouts became an enigma.

Our protagonist tries to find the clues around the case, but soon discovers that everything is deeper than she thinks. Thus, she is plunged into a narrative full of fraud, deception and murder.

Towards the final stretch, it is revealed that Sarah wanted to expose the company, for exposing their female employees to phosphorus poisoning. Her story is, in fact, a true event and the young Ella was one of the driving forces behind the Matchgirls’ strike in 1888.

The real story of “Enola Holmes 2″: who is Sarah Chapman?

Born in 1862, Sarah Chapmanunlike what is shown in “Enola Holmes 2”, he lived with his mother and brothers when he worked for the match factory Bryant and May. By 1888 he voluntarily joined the workers’ strike against the aforementioned company.

According to the Cosmopolitan magazine, in June of that year, the members of the socialist group Fabian Society met and agreed on a boycott due to poor working conditions and mistreatment of employees (they worked 14 hours a day and were discounted for speaking or not keeping order instead).

The most worrying thing was that, during the day, they were exposed to contracting a disease known as “phossy jaw”, whose appearance was linked to the presence of white phosphorus (as it appears in the Netflix tape).

Annie Besant published an article in London titled White Slavery (translated into Spanish as White Slavery), with which they focused the public’s attention on Bryant and May. As a result, the factory tried to get the protesters to sign an agreement, asking them to deny the accusations, but to no avail.

Chapman and two others eventually met with Annie Besant to create a strike committee. Their efforts were obtaining results over time and got the media to echo their struggle.

In this way, by 1908, the firm collapsed and, in addition, women achieved the prohibition of the use of white phosphorus in factories.