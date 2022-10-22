Authorities of the Kherson region: the Internet shutdown in Kherson is due to technical work

Interruptions in connection to cable Internet in Kherson are observed due to technical work, mobile Internet is working. About this in Telegram said the administration of the Kherson region.

“The Ministry of Digital Development and Mass Communications of the Kherson region reports that interruptions in cable Internet connection are observed due to technical work. Mobile Internet is working without interruption,” the message says.

It is specified that engineers will soon complete all the necessary work and restore full access to cable Internet.

Previously reportedthat the Internet was gone in Kherson. This was evidenced by the data of the Netblocks portal.

On October 10, the Sputnik Near Abroad Telegram channel wrote that as a result of rocket attacks on energy infrastructure facilities on the morning of October 10, 75 percent of Internet traffic in Ukraine was lost. Particular problems with access were recorded in Kyiv.