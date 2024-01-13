Sergio Perez has come up with a plan to beat Max Verstappen this year.

Sergio Perez had his best Formula 1 season ever last year. He won two races and came second in the final standings of the World Championship. The problem is that this was not the whole story. The Mexican was chopped to pieces by teammate Max Verstappen.

Grand Canyon

It wasn't even like Sergio had the David Coulthard role. He also shouted every year that he was going to become champion and at a certain point that could no longer be taken seriously. But at least DC managed to beat Hakkinen once in a while. There was a difference, but it wasn't a Grand Canyonesque canyon. In principle it was not inconceivable that this could be abolished. It just didn't happen year after year and at a certain point no one believes in it anymore.

Max can even whisper on tapes better

However, there is a huge gap between Max and Checo. Max achieved practically twice as many points as Sergio last season. We don't need to talk about the qualifications and starting positions at all. While that is not even the Dutchman's greatest strength. Actually, MV1 is better in every way. Even keeping the tires intact during a stint, which was once seen as Perez's great quality, Max has usually mastered better.

Big in Japan Mexico

Cynics say that the only thing Perez does better is selling merchandise (and cans). The Mexican is extremely popular. More people buy his shirts than those of three-time champion Max Emilian. Special in itself, but racing is big in Mexico and for the Mexicans Sergio is the first who can really compete with the top riders since the Rodriguez brother. And they enjoy legendary status in the land of Piñatas, Sombreros and Cartellums.

Is it enough for Red Bull?

But can Sergio stay at Red Bull after 2024, or is it over for the talented but inconsistent and perhaps not working hard enough driver? Sergio catches up Speed ​​cafe looks back on his year and indicates that he was really down after the race in Qatar. He calls it his worst F1 weekend ever. From there, he says, things started to turn around. In any case, he will do everything he can to win everything from now on:

What we missed was progression. We started the year on a high level, on par with Max. But we were not able to develop during the season. Sometimes we even went backwards. So that is my top priority: to get through the season well. However I start, it's just important that we continue to develop and get better weekend after weekend. Sergio Perez attaches great importance to self-development

Whose deed.

