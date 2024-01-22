Everyone looked at the federal government when the judgment on the debt brake was made. But what does the decision mean for the federal states?

DIn recent weeks, the coalition has fought intensively for a budget that complies with the Basic Law after the Federal Constitutional Court thwarted its strategy of securing Corona loans for later climate projects using additional budgets. But what about the countries, some of which also work with special funds? Berlin is planning a special loan pot for climate protection, resilience and transformation, which should be worth up to 10 billion euros.

Rhineland-Palatinate wants to take over a total of 3 billion euros of municipal liabilities from this year onwards. There is no need to ask state governments whether their financial planning is constitutional; their oath of office obliges them to do so. But what do financial scientists say about this? The FAZ interviewed five economists and constitutional lawyers who played a role in the proceedings in Karlsruhe or the hearings by the budget committee.