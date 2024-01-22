Aston Martin and D'station Racing have completed the crew that will compete in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for the 2024 season.

The new Vantage GT3 Evo will debut in the LMGT3 Class managed by the Japanese team and official Marco Sørensen was already destined to drive the #777 car, having led its development during the past months.

With the Dane there will be two Frenchmen, namely the Bronze driver Clément Mateu, who has experience in Porsche Supercup and GT3 races, and Erwan Bastard, a Silver category competitor who in the space of a couple of years went from winning in the GT4 European Series to arrive first in the GT World Challenge (with a podium at the 24h of Spa in 2023) and now in the World Championship.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images #777 D'Station Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Liam Talbot, Casper Stevenson, Tomonobu Fujii

“After a year's absence from the WEC, I am very happy to return – said Sørensen – We have won it three times in the past, so it is no secret that I like this championship.”

“It will be an interesting season with the new Aston Martin and there will be a lot to learn, but I am sure that with my new teammates Clément and Erwan we will do a good job. I can't wait to work with them.”

Bastard adds: “I am very honored to join D'station Racing and Aston Martin this year. The WEC is a childhood dream that I have worked for a long time. To finally have the chance to participate with a manufacturer that has written the history of the championship is an incredible way to do it. I can't wait to get to Qatar and hit the track with Marco and Clément next month!”

Mateu was also satisfied: “I am really excited to participate in my first season of the FIA ​​WEC with D'station Racing. I thank Hoshino San and Fujii San for the opportunity to compete in the highest level of international endurance racing.”

“I'm also happy that it's an Aston Martin, which shares a special history with my family company, Hexis. In 2011, Hexis AMR was crowned World Champion in FIA GT1 with the DBR9, so it's wonderful to race it again together in 2024 with their latest GT3. I can't wait to face this new challenge.”

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images #777 D'Station Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Satoshi Hoshino

At the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Mateu will give way to Satoshi Hoshino, one of the team owners who we saw at work as Bronze in past years of adventures in the LMGTE AM Class.

“I am not able to participate in the whole season due to calendar problems, but I am very happy to be able to race my fifth 24 Hours of Le Mans,” says the Japanese veteran.

“I am honored that our team represents Aston Martin in the new era of LMGT3 and we aim to fight for the top of the championship together with our great driver line-up of Marco, Erwan and Clément. We appreciate your continued support of D'station Racing “.

Tomonobu Fujii will also step aside this year to take on the role of General Manager: “With Aston Martin Racing we have managed to put together an excellent driver line-up.”

“I am very happy to have a highly reliable top driver like Marco, one fast and intelligent like Erwan, one expert like Clément and our owner, Hoshino San, for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

“I'm looking forward to next month's Prologue and the opening race of the series in Qatar. Thank you to those who continue to support D'station Racing.”