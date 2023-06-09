If you are a travel enthusiast and you are always looking for the best air deals, you surely know that one of the aspects that can make your experience more expensive is the Airport Use Fees (TUA). These fees represent an additional charge to the cost of the ticket and vary depending on the airport you use. In this article, we will provide you with valuable information about the differences in TUA fees at the main airports in Mexico, so that you can make informed decisions and find cheaper options.

TUA: What is it and who establishes it?

The TUA is the payment that airports require from airlines and, ultimately, from passengers, for the use of their facilities. Each airport has its own administration and is responsible for establishing the corresponding rate. However, there are exceptions for certain groups, such as children under two years of age, diplomats, foreigners or travelers in transit.

TUA in Mexico: Where to find the lowest rate?

One of the airports that has attracted attention in terms of TUA rates is the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA). In an effort to encourage tourism and provide cheaper options, the government has established a TUA rate of 284.5 pesos. Although this reduction represents an attraction for travelers, it is important to keep in mind that AIFA is not the cheapest airport in the country.

In contrast, the Cancun Airport, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Mexico, offers a TUA rate of 232 pesos, at least until December. This positions the Cancun airport as the cheapest option nationwide, making it an excellent alternative for those looking to save on their trips.

Other TUA fees at major airports

While AIFA and Cancun Airport are two notable examples, other TUA fees at major airports in Mexico are worth mentioning. The International Airport of Mexico City (AICM) has a TUA rate of 587 pesos, while the Toluca Airport charges 372 pesos. It should be noted that the Cancun Airport is managed by the Grupo Aeropuertuario del Sureste (ASUR), a private entity responsible for establishing the rate for passengers using its facilities.

When planning your next trip, consider not only the cost of the flight, but also the variation in TUA fees at different airports. Each airport has unique characteristics and can influence your travel experience. In addition to the TUA fee, consider other factors such as location, airlines.