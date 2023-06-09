If you think of the most popular sagas in the world of video games, you can’t help but refer to that of Final Fantasy. From the famous series of Square Enix particularly stands out Final Fantasy VII which, during the Summer Game Fest 2023 receives a new mobile title. Final Fantasy VII Evercrisis will soon arrive on our mobile phones.

The game is developed by Applibot and it will come up android what up iOS. This mobile title is nothing more than a spin off of the original game where the various characters will face known and unfamiliar enemies in a completely new timeline full of things to discover.