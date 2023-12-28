A man with “severe hypothermia” was found at the Paris airport orly in the landing gear of a plane that arrived from Algeriaas reported this Thursday by sources to the AFP news agency.

“We found a young man in the landing gear of a flight that arrived from Oran (northwest Algeria),” a source at Orly airport told AFP.

The young man, 20 years old, is “alive, but in a state of absolute emergency due to severe hypothermia,” said this same source.

After the intervention of the air transport police and emergency services, he was admitted to a hospital.

They found it between 09:30 and 10:00 GMT during “technical inspections” of the ship.

Commercial flights usually fly at an altitude of about 12 kilometers, where temperatures below -50°C are recorded.

