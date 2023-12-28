Erling Haalandfront of Manchester City, He will be out until January due to the bone stress injury he suffered in his foot several weeks ago.

The Norwegian striker has missed City's last six games, including the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia and this Wednesday's match against Everton.

(This is the ranking of the most expensive Colombian players in 2023: were any missing? (Teófilo Gutiérrez appeared at the Prosecutor's Office in Ibagué for a complaint of sexual harassment)

What happens

Pep Guardiola He assured that the question regarding the forward is when the pain he has will disappear and that he hopes he will be back in January.

“It is stress on the bone, he is fine, but he is in pain. He is not a small and thin man, like Foden, he is bigger, which makes it more difficult. He will be fine and when he is back he will play,” added the Spanish coach. .

Haaland will therefore miss the 'Cityzens' next match, against the Sheffield United and surely also the first duel of the year in the FA Cup against the Huddersfield Town.

The question will be whether he will arrive in time to face the Newcastle UnitedEdit on January 13.

(Nairo Quintana gives himself a tremendous Christmas gift in Europe: he spent more than 12 billion)