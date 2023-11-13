Technology, planning and a perspective focused on nature are the pillars of Babcock Ranch, the first town in Florida capable of resisting hurricanes. This community is designed to withstand inclement weather, while protecting the ecology and reducing the carbon footprint of its inhabitants.

Located in Punta Gorda County, the town of Babcock Ranch, which opened in 2018, has almost 7,000 residents. Is about a development built under the highest sustainability standardswhere the energy comes from solar panels, the streets are designed to absorb rainwater and the lakes fulfill the function of being retention ponds.

This town in Florida, whose community center is made to also serve as a shelter in case of strong storms, has received several home design awards, including Platinum certification awarded in 2018 by the Florida Green Building Coalition; as well as the 2023 Edison Award, for its resilient design and innovative planning.

The town in the southwest of the state has already demonstrated its ability to weather major storms. In September 2022, when Hurricane Ian hit Florida, with winds of 150 miles per hour, 17 inches of rain, and storm surges of up to 18 feet, Babcock Ranch emerged unscathed. “We spent a lot of extra dollars to make it safe, to plan it differently than other communities. The entire plan was based on the environment and resilience. “All we did was address those two concerns,” community developer Syd Kitson explained to the BBC.

In the face of the category five hurricane, the residents of Babcock Ranch did not experience the destruction or anguish that the weather phenomenon generated in other parts of Florida. In fact, their energy network or water flow were not affected, since the community has its own treatment plant and drainage system. They even opened the doors of their community center to provide support to people in neighboring areas.

The cost of living in a hurricane-proof community in Florida



The town of Babcock Ranch has been applauded for its sustainable planning and respect for nature. The development even It has lakes, nature trails, its own solar energy center and during planning, the cause of the water and the state of the land were carefully studied to plan paths that allow reforestation and reduce the human impact on the environment. However, this is not cheap at all.

According to the official community site, Buying a house in Babcock Rancho can range between US$200,000 and US$4,000,000, this depends on the neighborhood and the responsible builder. Designs vary, from true lakeside mansions to condominiums. Resident amenities include golf courses, swimming pools, shopping centers, community centers, schools and nature camps.