Crunchyroll announced today that Suzumethe latest animated feature film by Makoto Shinkai, will arrive on the streaming platform, also in Italy, this week. More precisely, Suzume will be available from Friday 17 November to 2:00 in the morning.

It has not been officially confirmed that the title will be present with the Italian dubbing, but we can be quite certain, given that the cinema distribution by Crunchyroll could count on an excellent vocal adaptation in our language.

Suzume’s plot

On the other side of the door, there was time in all its entirety

Suzume is a coming-of-age story about seventeen-year-old protagonist Suzume, set in various disaster-filled locations across Japan where she must close the doors that cause such devastation. Suzume’s journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu (a place located in southwestern Japan) when she meets a young man who tells her: “I’m looking for a door.” What Suzume finds is a single worn door, located in the middle of the ruins as if protected from the catastrophe that befell the place. Seemingly drawn by her power, Suzume reaches for the doorknob… doors begin to open across Japan, unleashing destruction on anyone within their vicinity. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disasters.

The stars, then the sunset and finally the daytime sky. In this realm, it is as if all time is fused together in the sky…

Scenarios never seen before, meetings and farewells… a myriad of challenges await her along her journey. Despite all the obstacles in her way, Suzume’s adventure shines a ray of hope on all the difficulties we face, to face all the most difficult roads of anxiety and constraint that make up everyday life. This story of doors closing and connecting our past to our present and future will leave an indelible mark on our hearts. Dragged towards these mysterious doors, Suzume’s journey is about to begin.

Source: Crunchyroll