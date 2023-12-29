Population growth is a key indicator that reflects demographic dynamics and social trends. According to projections from the United States Census Bureau and the International Database (IDB), The US population is expected to reach 335,900,000 on January 1, 2024showing an increase of 1,760,000 (0.53 percent) from the previous year.

This increase translates into a new inhabitant every 24.2 seconds due to births, deaths and net migration. Every 9 seconds, a new American citizen enters the world, and in a similar period, 9.5 seconds, someone says goodbye to them. Net migration contributes one additional person every 28.3 seconds.

According to the quotes shared on the official website, Globally, the population is estimated to reach 8,020,000,000 on January 1, 2024, with an increase of 75,200,000 (0.95 percent) compared to the previous year. Growth is characterized by birth and death rates on a scale of 4.3 births per second and 2 deaths per second.

An important fact for the future is that, by 2025, it is projected that India will surpass China as the most populous country, with an estimated 1,420,000,000 inhabitants. Furthermore, by the year 2045, Nigeria is expected to overtake the United States as the third most populous country, with a projected population of 388,000,000 people.

Population growth slows down in the world

Despite these upward projections, it is important to note that world population growth is slowing. It took 12.5 years to go from 7,000'000,000 to 8,000'000,000 inhabitants, it is projected that it will take 14.1 years to get from 8,000'000,000 to 9,000'000,000, and the step from 9,000'000,000 to 10,000'000,000 is expected to take around 16.4 years, approximately until the year 2055.

The figures invite us to reflect on the human impact on our planet and the importance of understanding and adapting to these changing demographic dynamics. Photo: United States Census Bureau

The population of the United States on July 4, 1776, date of the Declaration of Independence, was estimated at 2,500,000 million people. Since then, the country has experienced growth that has influenced its development and position on the world stage.

For a more detailed look at these trends, data resources, such as the US Census Bureau's Population Clock and the International Database (IDB), offer real-time information and detailed projections. These resources allow you to analyze population growth by age, sex and geographic location, providing a complete perspective of demographic dynamics.