Pilgrims fight with blows on the esplanade of the basilica of the Virgin of Talpa de Allendethe fight was recorded and spread on social networks.

The fight between a group of men was captured from inside the church and occurred on the side of Hidalgo Street. The woman who captured the moment when beatings begin among the pilgrims and ask for help from the municipal police of Talpa de Allende.

In addition, other men shout “Is that what they are coming for?” Unofficially, it was reported that participants in the fight were arrested, but no security authority Talpa de Allende spoke about it.

The pilgrim route is an encounter with the Virgin of the Rosary of Talpawhich for many people is very significant and is even inherited from generation to generation.

The pilgrimage consists of 117 kilometers, but there are those who walk only one section, it begins in Ameca, crosses some mountains of the Sierra Madre Occidental and ends in the town of Talpa de Allende, according to the website dedicated to the Pilgrim's Route.

Some people come as a tradition, as a sign of gratitude, to fulfill an order or ask a favor from the Virgin of the Rosarywhich contrasts with the brawl.