All jobs present some type of risk that can affect our health. However, very few people can claim that they were attacked by a robot. Well, this was the case of an employee of tesla, who two years ago suffered a series of injuries caused by an assembly robot.

Not long ago a report came to light by The Information, where it was announced that one in 21 Tesla employees have suffered an accident in the last year. Along with this, it was revealed that two years ago, a Tesla software engineer in Austin, Texas, suffered serious injuries from a robot designed to move aluminum car parts. The robot pinned the engineer down and sunk its metal claws into his back and arm, leaving the worker bloodied.

It appears that this was an accident, as someone forgot to turn off one of the three robots while they were on the assembly line. An official incident report revealed that another worker was forced to press the emergency “STOP” button. The engineer ended up suffering a “laceration, cut, or open wound” to his left hand, but the injury was apparently not serious enough to require him to miss work.

Although it has been noted that several incidents occurred in Tesla factories throughout 2023, At the moment it is unknown if this year there was a case similar to this terrible incident. On related topics, Tesla will launch humanoid robots. Likewise, the company faces a lawsuit for racism.

Editor's Note:

Although one might think that the real terror was a machine attacking a human, what is truly scary on this occasion is the fact that the employee had to go to work with his injuries, and Tesla did not allow him to rest.

Via: The Information