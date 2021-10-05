The member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Gamora, was as many know adopted by Thanos. In the series What if we will see that her destiny will be marked by the golden suit of the ‘Mad Titan’, which she always wears. This suit will be key to the development of the story that is already in its final chapter. In this note you will be able to know more details about the new season of What if, which will be released months after chapter 9 of this edition.

Gamora could swear allegiance to Thanos and avenge his death after what happened in episode 8, or -on the contrary- she will seek to destroy her father’s legacy with blood and fire in order to command and reign in the unknown universes.

What will happen in the second season

Series writer AC Bradley has told BuzzFeed that the second season of What if will leave no one bored. “We took off the wheels and we got to make it a little weirder, more wild,” he declared about it.

What happened in chapter 8 of What if …?

The episode focuses on Ultron, what would have happened if the Avengers had not destroyed him and if he had reached the infinity gems. There is a lot of death, destruction, and a very different rhythm from the previous episodes. Every minute of the episode is full of action. Black Widow fights to survive against an army of robots, while Ultron manages to drop atomic bombs across the Earth before launching the infinity gems. After that, Ultron wreaks havoc on other planets and his next target is the multiverse.

The destruction of Ultron is a visual feast, and after that the Watcher is defeated and flees, for which he is forced to interact with the remaining heroes; In addition, we can also see the dark version of Doctor Strange. Ultron can visualize the Watcher, and he shows fear of his enemy. The Watcher will have as a goal to gather all the guardians of the universe.

Release date of chapter 9 of What if …?

The final chapter of What if…? It will arrive this Wednesday, October 6. The premiere episode can be seen in Peru from 3.00 am

Trailer chapter 9 of What if …?