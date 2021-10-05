The German judicial authorities have handed over to Italy the alleged responsible for the murder of Niccolò Ciatti, the 22-year-old young man killed on August 13, 2017 in Spain. This is Rassoul Bissoultanov, a Russian citizen of Chechen origin. The man was arrested on August 3 in Kehl, a town on the border between Germany and France, and was taken to Girona, Spain, where he was required to sign.

This was announced by the Farnesina in a note, expressing “great satisfaction” for what happened. The authorization to surrender follows a European arrest warrant, issued by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rome in 2020, on the basis of which the German authorities proceeded on August 3 to arrest the Russian citizen in their territory.

The Foreign Ministry highlights how “the constant contacts of the Embassies in Berlin and Madrid with their respective local Authorities have made it possible to achieve this important result, which is essential to prevent the accused from escaping justice”. The delicate legal matter involves three countries, Italy, Germany, where Bissoultanov was arrested, and Spain, where the drama took place.

Niccolò Ciatti lost his life on 13 August 2017 in a hospital in LLoret de Mar, where he was on vacation, following a brutal beating in a local nightclub. In addition to Bissoultanov, two other Chechens are being investigated for the murder.