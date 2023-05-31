Essential levels of assistance not fully guaranteed in 7 regions: Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Molise, Campania, Sicily, Sardinia and above all Valle d’Aosta and Calabria. This is what emerges from the monitoring of the Ministry of Health relating to 2021. “Reading the results for the year 2021 for the three macro-areas of assistance (prevention, district, hospital) highlights – we read – still several critical issues attributable, in part , to the pandemic event”.

Overall, the report highlights, Piedmont, Lombardy, the Autonomous Province of Trento, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Umbria, Marche, Lazio, Abruzzo, Puglia and Basilicata achieve a score above sufficient (60) in all the macro-areas. On the other hand, they obtain a lower score in a macro-area of ​​the Autonomous Province of Bolzano (Prevention), Molise (Hospital), Campania (District) and Sicily (Prevention); in two macro-areas Sardinia (District and Hospital); in all the Valle d’Aosta and Calabria macro-areas.

In extreme synthesis, in the ‘chapter’ Prevention, vaccination coverage in children in 2021 does not reach, at national level, the threshold value set by the World Health Organization, equal to 95%; specifically, vaccination coverage in children at 24 months per basic cycle against polio, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis B, pertussis and Hib adds the threshold in 8 regions, while coverage against measles, mumps and rubella exceeds 95% in 6 regions . For more than half of the regions, the synthetic indicator on lifestyles has decreased compared to 2020 – reads the report – denoting a reduction in behaviors at risk to health. The indicators on animal and food controls show, on average, an improvement compared to the 2019-2020 period. Screening indicators also improve, on average, compared to 2020.

In the district area, the quota of services guaranteed within the times decreases, compared to the previous year, in 11 regions; the decrease in the consumption of antibiotics continues. Integrated home care records a general increase, but presents a situation of variability between regions. The same situation of variability is recorded for the share of elderly people in residential treatment with an increase, in some cases slight, compared to 2020 in 13 regions. The number of deaths from cancer assisted by the palliative care network remains stable, but only 5 regions are above the sufficient threshold.

On the hospital care front, 2021 saw an increase in the hospitalization rate compared to 2020, although it did not reach pre-pandemic levels. There was also an improvement in the proportion of operations for breast cancer in wards with more than 135 deliveries. The ratio between hospitalizations at high risk of inappropriateness and those not at risk of inappropriateness seems stable. For example, the percentage of patients over the age of 65 diagnosed with a femoral neck fracture operated on within 2 days under the ordinary regime is stable overall, with 9 regions however recording a worsening compared to 2020. In 2021, the proportion of cuts primary caesareans in structures with less than a thousand deliveries appear substantially stable compared to 2020, while in structures with more than a thousand deliveries there is an improvement, in some cases slight, in 11 regions.