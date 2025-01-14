The technology of an electric car differs greatly from that of a combustion car, so its technical review is also special. Although the battery and electrical elements are the main components that must be in good condition for proper maintenance, other aspects must not be forgotten.

The battery is the main technical component in electric and plug-in hybrid cars, so checking its ‘state of health’ is vital for its proper functioning.

In this regard, Euromaster has recently signed an agreement with the specialized company Aviloo to certify the condition of the batteries in the network’s workshops.

This certification test only lasts 3 minutes and is carried out by connecting the different certification devices to the OBD socket (‘On Board Diagnostics’ or vehicle assessment system). During the process, data from both on-site analysis and vehicle history is taken into account. Thus, with a certain score, this test analyzes variables such as total energy consumption, complete or incomplete charging cycles or the user’s driving style, among others.









Likewise, with this test you can also detect possible problems or internal operating failures, issuing an alert message with the specific specifications of the incident in question.

Battery and transformer ventilation system

Inside the ‘innards’ of an electric vehicle, it is crucial that both the battery and the transformer operate under optimal temperature conditions. For this reason, manufacturers have decided to add a ventilation/cooling system, either by water or air.

In the first case, the tank must always have the optimal level of liquid, so it is essential to monitor the level and ensure that there are no leaks. In addition, the coolant in the system must be replaced when it is in poor condition or with the frequency indicated by the manufacturer.

For its part, for the air cooling system, you must check that the filter is not clogged, in addition to changing it periodically if it is in poor condition, an operation that must be included in each maintenance.

Different in their performance from those of a combustion vehicle in three main aspects: they must be very resistant due to the usually greater weight that an electric car has; They must be able to withstand the full force of the large torque delivery of electric motors, which is usually produced very energetically and instantaneously; and usually have low rolling resistance.

Specific tires for electric vehicles tend to have special measurements. Regarding maintenance and as with combustion vehicles, it is advisable to check the pressures once a month. Likewise, many electric vehicle manufacturers also recommend swapping tires from front to rear and vice versa once a year to ensure even wear of all four wheels.

In an electric vehicle there are two braking systems. Firstly, the regenerative one, which is activated when the brake is lightly pressed or the foot is lifted from the accelerator, transforming the kinetic energy into electrical energy that is accumulated in the batteries. And, secondly, traditional braking, by which the joint action of the pads and discs bring the vehicle to a complete stop.

In an electric vehicle, the system most commonly used is the regenerative system, so mechanical brakes are used less. However, when they have to really come into operation in extreme situations of intense braking, the discs can reach a very high temperature, bending their structure and, therefore, having to be replaced.

The greater weight of an electric vehicle and the high torque delivery of its engines are two factors that cause the suspensions and steering to be subjected, producing play in the suspension ball joints and in the different steering elements. In this sense, it is recommended to thoroughly check the suspension arms and align the steering at least once a year.

For the good and optimal functioning of the entire high-voltage wiring system, it must be properly insulated and without any of the cables being frayed or ‘bitten’ for safety reasons.