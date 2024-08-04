He former US President Jimmy Carterwho at 99 is the country’s oldest former president, hopes to be able to Vote for the Democratic candidate, Kamala Harrisin the general elections next November, when he will be 100 years old, said his grandson.

Jason Carter told The Atlanta Journal that his grandfather, who has been in hospice care since February 2023, is “trying to get to vote for Kamala Harris.” According to his grandson, Carter is “more alert and interested in politics and the war in Gaza.”

Former US President and Nobel Peace Prize winner will turn 100 on October 1 and, starting October 15, you will be able to vote early in the state of Georgia where you reside.

In 2015, Jimmy Carter He underwent cancer treatment after having a small mass removed from his liver, which later spread to his brain, where four malignant melanomas were found.

After receiving treatment, however, doctors reported that, against all odds, he had been cleared of the disease.

The former president also suffered several falls in the past that limited his mobility, such as the one in 2019 in which he fractured his pelvis.

Carter, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, served only four years, from 1977 to 1981, largely due to the impact of the 1979 American hostage crisis in Iran.

After leaving the White Housethe Democratic politician continued to influence the country’s political life from a progressive perspective, despite the fact that the most conservative have continued to criticize his management.

Since 1982, the Carter Center has promoted advances in election observation, human rights and public health around the world.

The former president has also written around twenty books since leaving office and has taught catechism at his church in Plains, the Georgia town where he was born.