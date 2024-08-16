Obviously this is a very strange request, but there is a clear reason behind this statement . Let’s see step by step what happened.

Rollerdrome – a well-regarded action game – turns two today. If you happen to be interested in playing it and have yet to buy it, one of its developers has a piece of advice: don’t! Instead of buying it, you should download it illegally .

The Problems Behind Rollerdrome

Rollerdrome was created by Roll7a development team also known as the creator of the OlliOlli series (the latest installment of which is OlliOlli World). The action game was released in 2022 and was generally well received by critics and audiences.

The problem is that Roll7 was shut down at the beginning of the year, at least according to various reports, although technically the parent company, Take-Two, claims that this is not the case.

Buying Rollerdrome at this time only benefits the rights holder, Take-Two, while the developers don’t see a cent since they’ve been pushed out. Now, therefore, the designer Ani Sanusi took to Twitter to say: “Happy 2nd anniversary to my favorite game I’ve ever worked on!!! Please pirate it because none of us work at the company that owns the game anymore.”

Obviously downloading video games illegally is wrong and we are not telling you to do itwe simply report what one of the authors of the video game indicates and we are explaining to you what his point of view on the situation is. You will then decide whether he is right or not.