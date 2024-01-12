One of the most important cities in Florida is Miami. This town, known for its vibrant nightlife, cultural and artistic expressions, as well as its golden beaches. It is a relatively young city, whose official foundation took place in 1896 and owes its name to an indigenous tribe.

“This city in the United States of America gets its name from the Miami Indians, who once inhabited the area of ​​their current settlement. In Spanish it should be said [miámi]No[maiámi] neither[mayámi]a pronunciation that, although common in American Spanish, is not typical of our language nor of Miami (the Algonquian language of the indigenous people of that area), but of English,” indicates the Royal Spanish Academy.

“If it is not acceptable to pronounce it in English, it is not acceptable to translate this pronunciation into writing in the ‍Mayami form,” adds the publication of the Pan-Hispanic Dictionary of Doubts of the governing institution of the Spanish language. For the inhabitants of Miami, the nickname is “Miamians” and “The demonym ‍mayamero, derived from the previously censored anglicized toponym, is not admitted,” adds the RAE.

Who were the Miami Indians for whom Miami was named?



Known as Mayaimi, Maymi and Maimi, the indigenous tribe to which the city of Miami, Florida, owes its name, had important settlements around Lake Okeechobeewhich was known as Lake Mayaimi, in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Location of Lake Okeechobee, where the Mayaimi tribe settled, to which Miami owes its name. See also "Compulsory vaccine" asks Enrico Letta. Is he right? Poll: vote

“The tribe took the name from the lake then called Mayaimi which means 'big water'. Okeechobee comes from the word of the Hitchiti (Creek) tribe with the same meaning. Their language belonged to the Muskogean family,” the site notes. Original towns.

On the other hand, the Palm Beach County Historical Society announced that when Spanish and French explorers arrived in Florida in the 16th century, they encountered several native tribes: “The Pensacola, Chatot, Apalachee and Timucua tribes lived in northern Florida The Tocobaga and Jororo tribes lived in central Florida. The Ais, Jeaga, Mayaimi (Belle Glade culture), Tequesta and Calusa lived in southern Florida. Finally, the Matecumbe lived in the Florida Keys.”

Later, when Florida fell to British hands, The Mayaimi were evacuated to Cuba. “But in those last years of the 19th century, its old territory began to bustle with people again as thousands of emigrants poured in from all over, some from the United States, others from the Caribbean, configuring what is perhaps the most visible characteristic of the population of Miami: its multiethnic composition”, recapitulates The Green Compass.