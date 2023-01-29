Egan Bernal and “his medical part” after the retirement of the Tour of San Juan

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Egan Bernal
Egan Bernal
The Colombian wrote a message on social networks.
“Pain in the left knee” have been the cause of the Colombian’s withdrawal
Egan Bernal (Ineos) at km 18 of the sixth stage of the Return to San Juanas confirmed by the team.
“Egan Bernal has reluctantly withdrawn from the Vuelta a San Juan due to pain in his left knee suffered in the fall in which he was involved in the first stage of the race”, explains Ineos Grenadiers in a statement.
This Sunday, when the competition will have its last day and in which the Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez is close to winning, Bernal wrote a message of tranquility on his social networks.
The message
“My people, still going 4th in the General Classification of the Vuelta a San Juan. Due to knee pain that had been dragging on since the massive fall that occurred in the first stage, yesterday together with my team we decided not to continue in the race,” he wrote.
Bernal left in San Juan, when he was fourth in the general classification, very close to López.
The Ineos team runner, who had an accident on January 24, 2022, started on the right foot in 2023, but the pain in his knee did not leave him.
“We think that the form is good and for my part super calm about what I have achieved, calm in January and of course… Excited because the season is long,” he said.
Bernal will come to Colombia and will prepare their participation in the National Cycling Championships.
Sports
