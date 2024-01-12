With more than 130 Gods and a fierce community, today it has been revealed that SMITE, the famous MOBA, will have a full-fledged sequel. Instead of offering a new season, something many were already expecting, Hi-Rez Studios, The developers have much more ambitious plans.

During SMITE World Championship Season Hi-Rez Studios confirmed SMITE 2. The developers promise not only to offer players the experience they love so much, but they are working on a version for consoles, which they have called the first MOBA designed specifically for this hardware. While it is true that the current installment can be enjoyed with a controller, the studio has indicated that it plans to create an experience that best uses the controller of a PlayStation, Xbox or Switch.

With this, SMITE 2 It will have two reward systems, which will reward all the fans who have enjoyed the first installment in the series for years. Although this installment will continue to be a MOBA, Hi-Rez Studios has indicated that this title is being developed with the Unreal Engine 5, it will have new abilitiesmore strategic possibilities and, of course, Gods never seen before.

With SMITE 2, the developers also want those who didn't give the first installment a chance to finally enter their world. For that, the sequel will be much more accessible, it will have much more striking battles, and It will be an entry point for this universe. However, this does not mean that the competitive aspect is forgotten, quite the contrary. With the sequel. Hi-Rez Studios has indicated that it will continue to improve the base experience to become one of the most recognized eSports worldwide.

Although at the moment there is no exact release date for SMITE 2, The studio has indicated that it will provide new information on a weekly basis until spring 2024. After this, pre-sales of the Founder's Pack will begin, and those who purchase this version of the game They will be able to enjoy weekly tests, as well as Hecate, a completely new character.

While there is no release date in shape for version 1.0, SMITE 2 will enjoy weekly testing sessions, and the developers hope that by the end of 2024, already have multiple Gods available for those with the Founder's Pack, including another completely new character. This means that the free version, which would give rise to version 1.0, could reach the market until 2025.

Now, all those who already invested time and money in the original SMITE will be rewarded. Thanks to the Legacy Gems and Divine Legacy systems, players of the first SMITE They will obtain a series of rewards. Not only will all the content from the original title be available in the sequel, but depending on your level, you'll get a number of unique cosmetic items.

Finally, the developers confirmed that, during the first 2 years, they will take advantage of what they called Live Service Operations. This means that every two weeks they will give content to players of SMITE 2. Thanks to this, they will be able to reach their goal of having 100 gods as soon as possible. Without a doubt, a promise that will make all fans happy.

Remember, The test of SMITE 2 for all those who purchase the Founder's Pack will begin in spring 2024, and at the moment there is no release date for the free version. We hope to have more information about the consoles to which this title will arrive, and more details. In related topics, you can learn more about SMITE here.

Editor's Note:

Let us remember that Overwatch also opted to deliver a sequel instead of a new season. Fortunately, Hi-Rez Studio is not Blizzard. In this way, it is very likely that fans will be happy with this announcement. The interesting thing will be to see if its goal of obtaining new players through consoles will bear fruit in the future.

Via: SMITE