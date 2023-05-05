Look, the rims of the BMW XM can give other BMWs a boost.

You can find entire communities about it: rims from one particular car on a completely different model. Well, you can screw rims from a Passat onto your Golf, but there are people who have screwed Tesla Model 3 rims onto a Nissan Skyline R34, for example. A lot is possible with the same pitch (and sometimes even with pitch adapters).

Change rims

Car manufacturers are often quite uniform when it comes to their own rims. Many rims of one model also fit perfectly on another model. Sometimes that also happens from the factory. You have to tinker with more unique designs yourself. Called a Russian BMW tuner BMW Paradigm did that and more.

BMW X7 with XM rims

Protagonists are the rims of the BMW XM, but not the ones you expect. You can get the BMW XM on two sets of rims, one set of which bears some resemblance to the rims on which the XM Concept debuted. BMW did not release those wheels themselves, because they are different for the XM. BMW Paradigm picked up where BMW left off.

The Russian tuner offers replicas! The exact style of the BMW XM Concept is used and offered on, for example, the BMW X7 shown by them. Footage is a bit sparse, but it looks pretty cool.

So they are not real BMW rims, but with a BMW hub cap and the knowledge that the design comes from BMW, it is close. They are forged rims and it is advisable to mount them on an SUV, because as far as our Russian reaches, these are only 23 inch rims. Somewhere it would even be cool to mount it on a ‘real’ XM.

For the fanatic of ‘OEM’ rims on other cars, this is a cool rim type. Unfortunately, availability is a big question mark with the current state of affairs in Russia, as BMW Paradigm is a Russian company. As a result, we have no idea what these thick XM rims will cost for your X7.

This article This aspect of the BMW XM is beautiful appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#aspect #BMW #beautiful