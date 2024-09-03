The agents of the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP)for its acronym in English), have the important task of safeguarding all of the country’s entry points, which include not only the land borders, but also the coasts and airports, so They constantly hire qualified personnelIf you are interested in joining their ranks, these are the requirements you must meet.

According to the criteria of

As a federal agency dedicated to the protection of the country, The requirements to belong to the CBP are strict and, in addition, it is necessary to go through a series of tests and background checks. In fact, the first thing that is important to mention is that, to have a job in said department It is essential to be a citizen of the United States.

Given the large number of activities it covers, CBP has different profiles available; one of them is that of customs agent, professionals responsible for enforcing trade laws, collecting tariffs and preventing the entry of prohibited items.

Be at least 21 years old before applying.

Not be an official or employee of the United States government.

Possess good moral character.

Pass a Customs Agent exam within three years of submitting your application.

If you meet these criteria then you must follow a series of steps and the first of them will be pass the Customs Broker License Examination, (CBLE)for its acronym in English).

Once you have such a license, then you can file a application for a broker’s license by paying the corresponding fees. Until then You will have the opportunity to make your formal request to CBPwhich must be approved.

To be considered, you must be a U.S. citizen. Photo:iStock Share

When is the next CBLE exam to become a CBP Customs Agent?

If you are interested in becoming a CBP Customs Broker and meet the above criteria, you should know that Registration is still open to take the CBLE exam.

On the agency’s website it is noted that the registration to take the test and obtain your license as a customs agent It began on August 12th and will close next Wednesday, September 11th at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Those who carry out their registration in a timely manner may appear at the Test to be administered on Wednesday, October 23It should be noted that applicants will have a maximum of four and a half hours to complete the exam, which is electronic and open book. A score of 75 percent is required to pass.