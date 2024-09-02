Thanks to the summer season, there would have been a rapprochement between Mario Cusitore and a lady from the Uomini e Donne parterre

The hot summer season is coming to an end and, consequently, all the most beloved television programs by the Italian public are about to return to the air. Among these, the highly anticipated dating show undoubtedly stands out Men and Women, led by Maria De Filippi.

suitor Men and Women

Even though there are still a few days left until the first episode airs, the recordings in Elios studies they started already on August 28th.

Among the various rumours and indiscretions that have been circulating on the web lately, we have finally come to the conclusion two certainties. The first concerns the names of the new tronists, finally revealed, while the second consists in the confirmation of the presence of two well-known faces among the “over“, that is to say Gemma Galgani And Mario Cusitore.

The summer rapprochement between two older protagonists of Uomini e Donne

From the revelations that emerged regarding the first recording, it was known that the new season would somehow pick up the thread left on standby during the previous one.

In particular, with regard to Mario Cusitoreit seems that the man is still interested in Ida Platanodespite the fact that he actually entertained himself during this summer with another lady of the parterre. An entertainment made of messages and photos exchanged which would reveal an interest at least “latent” on both sides.

Mario Cusitore and Ida Platano

A rapprochement between the suitor and the lady which should have also culminated with a encounter theaway from the camerasbut it was skipped at the last minute due to the Cusitore’s own will. In fact, the man had cancelled it, according to him, out of respect for the feelings he still has towards Ida Platano.

What happened in the first recording

According to the website Blasting Newsit is said that Mario Cusitore entered the studio convinced he would find Ida again after months of frostiness between them.

A clarifying comparison that everyone was waiting for, but which in reality did not happen. Basically, a small health problem for Platano which prevented her from being present on the show. So everything was just postponed.

In reality, however, another twist was lurking. In fact, during the summer season, there were some telephone contacts between the radio speaker and Cristina Estate. For a certain period the two would have maintained a certain communication between them, enriched with photos and daily messages. A closeness that however suddenly disappeared at the will of the same Cusitore.

lady throne over

The man allegedly confessed to the lady that he was still sentimentally taken with Ida and could not give her more. The Tenuta’s reaction was not long in coming: annoyed, the woman not only stopped following him on Instagram but also completely cut off all contact with him.