Economic development in Mexico coming from the electric cars is slowed down and is increasing, after Tesla and two other companies announced the pause in their plants in Mexico. Now is the Chinese manufacturer BYDLet’s find out all the details.

For some months now BYD has maintained pending your decision in which state it could locate its new electric car plant, what is certain is that they hope it will be in the center of the country, so Guadalajara, Mexico City, Puebla and Hidalgo were the most talked about states.

It has now been said that BYD may have made the same decision. Teslaand it is to wait until after the US presidential election to then be able to determine the future of their businesses, if they remain in Mexico or prefer another country for production.

So it would be until after November that the electric car manufacturers reformulate their decisions, this issue would trigger the sources of employment in Mexico Not before deciding which state is best for it. What they said at the time was that at least BYD was not looking to be close to the border with the United States.

Electric cars: Is BYD pausing construction of its plant in Mexico like Tesla? Photo: Special

According to, Stella Li, CEO of BYD for Latin America, In Mexico, they have been given every opportunity to be able to set up properly in states like Hidalgo, from agreements to permits and everything that is involved for a new company to arrive in the country. So the plant in this country continues to operate without pause, as one might think, as happens with brands like Tesla.

The decision would not be announced until the end of 2024, as Stella Li has previously mentioned. Unlike other car manufacturers, BYD is not considering assembling in Mexico to export to the United States, due to the political rejection that Chinese companies have received.

Due to the political uncertainty that currently exists in the United States, some companies have decided to remain on hold while a new president is elected, but not only that, but in Mexico There is also a Transition of the presidencyfrom Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to Claudia Sheinbaum.

The automotive industry of electric cars prefers to wait for the appropriate agreements to be established as well as to know what the import and export conditions to be able to determine its next steps to then begin manufacturing or finish establishing itself in Mexico, although according to the CEO of BYD for Latin America, this is not the case for this manufacturer.

Two other companies are pausing in Mexico

That is the case of Questum which is located in Nuevo Leon, Mexico and which Partner with e.GO hoped to design and manufacture a new electric delivery vehicle for companies like FemsaThis project, planned to start in 2024, remains on hold, so now it only manufactures components for class 4 to 8 buses and trucks.

Now, another of the brands that has also remained slower than expected is WTechpresent in Colombia, South Korea, the United States, Europe and Peru, in 2022 announced the New factory in Tlajomulco, Jaliscoin a new assessment, it is estimated that it will operate until 2025.

This brand has planned manufacture in Mexico, tactical security and transport vehicles with military-type Defenture BV technology, which is why they hope to integrate them into the Ministry of National Defense, the Navy, as well as state and federal prosecutors’ offices, and they also hope to export to countries such as the United States and South America.

So what is left for them? Tesla, Questum and WTech It is necessary to wait for conditions to be favorable for the electric car industry or at least to be much clearer in order to begin operating in Mexico.