Blinken said during a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos: “The Palestinian Authority must be developed and unified, and the Palestinian state needs a government structure that gives the people what they want and works with Israel.”

He stressed the need to increase aid to Gaza, stressing the role that Israel must play in alleviating human suffering.

The war broke out in Gaza when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 hostage. Israel says more than 130 people are still being held by the movement.

Israel responded to the Hamas attack by imposing a siege, bombing, and a ground invasion of Gaza, which led to the destruction of the small coastal enclave and the killing of more than 24,000 people, according to Palestinian officials concerned with the health sector.

Blinken said on Tuesday that Arab countries are not keen to participate in the reconstruction of Gaza if the Palestinian Strip will be “levelled to the ground” again in a few years, and stressed the importance of establishing a Palestinian state in order to reach any regional settlement.