We’ve already started

He is not yet president and Donald Trump has already told the British what they have to do with the North Sea oil, the Danes how much to sell Greenland for, or the Panamanians to give him back the canal.

We haven’t even been there for a week and we have already been involved in a little image of a heifer, a symbol of the most familiar and whitest program that one can imagine since the Holy Mass, evoking the sacred heart of Jesus to whom the parishioners gathered so devoutly pray in front of Ferraz. , with their hearts more overflowing with hatred than with love for their neighbor if he is a socialist. They will be bad times for poetry, but they are the best times for fundamentalism.

We haven’t even been there a week and the stock of Christmas spirit within the coalition government has already been exhausted. Yolanda Díaz has accused Minister Carlos Body of being “almost a bad person” – wrong, but with sense – for messing with businessmen in reducing working hours in a good cop plan; Dispatching in this way must be that “high-minded” policy that is so demanded, avoiding personal attacks and inspiring confidence in citizens. Who needs opposition having cabinet colleagues. The minister may end the year missing the happy days when the opposition did not ask him a single question and the vice president returned to Rome to present the papers for canonization.

He is not yet president and Donald Trump has already told the British what they have to do with the North Sea oil, the Danes how much to sell Greenland for, the Panamanians to give him back the canal, the Canadians that he is going to nationalize and Judge Juan Merchán -Latinos, as we know-, who summoned him on January 10 to issue a sentence for his conviction in the Stormy Daniels case, that legality is given by votes, not laws; They are a delay and complicate everything. Everything is ready for the start show of his second presidency. If you liked the first one, you’ll love the sequel to anything that gets Republicans to stop fighting among themselves and voting against each other.

The first week has not yet been completed and not even the Three Wise Men of the East have been spared from the bad vibes that this new year brings; They have arrived full of gifts, but soaked to the point of myrrh and at such different times and days that they almost seemed like Renfe users on any other workday. We must recognize 2025, which is coming from the first minute. “BBQ sauce”, as Ted Lasso would say.

