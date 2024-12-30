Laura Bautista Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 12/30/2025



Updated at 7:33 p.m.





In the last five days, the Canary Islands have received some 2,000 migrants on their coasts, 250 of them minors, which has been assessed by the Deputy Minister of Social Welfare and Migration, Francis Candil, as “a silent tragedy.”

“Canary Islands are alone.” “We have a terrible feeling of loneliness because what we are experiencing is a silent tragedy because when it disappears from the media spotlight it seems that nothing happens, but the reality is that migrants have not stopped arriving to its shores in the Canary Islands,” he explained in an interview on Spanish Television.

«The arrivals are incessant, there has been a upturn very important,” warned the regional official, who has focused on unaccompanied migrant minors who exceed 5,800 in the archipelago distributed in 83 centers.

The president of the Government of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, has disgraced the PP for sheltering itself in “excuses” and “blocking” an agreement that resolves the migration crisis in the archipelago and has insisted on the Government to approve a decree law for the extraordinary distribution of migrant minorsensuring that it would have the necessary support to be validated in Congress.









This was expressed in an interview on Cadena Ser, in which he expressed that he “still does not understand” that the Government “looks the other way” when it is the “obligation of the State” to give political asylum to immigrant minors.

“Never in the last 30 years, since the first boat arrived in the Canary Islands, has this been achieved; this is an absolute record that is now unsustainable,” he added.