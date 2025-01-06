A team of researchers has discovered a completely new cosmic collision mechanism, ‘kiss and catch’, in which bodies collide but are not destroyed, but rather remain together briefly before separating and forming a binary system.
Billions of years ago, in the frigid reaches of our solar system, two icy worlds collided. But instead of destroying each other in a violent cosmic catastrophe, the two remained united in an endless ‘kiss’, spinning together like an enormous snowman. Bit …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Pluto #captured #moon #Charon #kiss
Leave a Reply