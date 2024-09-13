Surely you have also been surprised to read Woman 14 months pregnantif you have had to re-watch it, it actually sounds illogical, what it turns out to be is that a husband has made a mistake in revealing the news to his friends.

A woman has a 9-month gestation period in her womb to have a babyso it was probably the nerves and excitement of the man who, when sharing that they were becoming parents, said, “At one, at two, say everyone, Marimanta is 14 months pregnant.”

What seemed like a simple photo of friends in a party It has become a pregnancy reveal, but everyone has been a little confused when they heard the words of the person taking the photo and saying the phrase, so much so that one of the friends immediately asked, “14 months, is that what you said?”

Amidst laughter and confused faces, the friends rush towards the pregnant woman, while the men ask her why she said 14 months, and she answers again that yes, 14 months, she was undoubtedly overcome with emotion.

Woman 14 months pregnant, what? Husband gets confused when revealing news to friends. Photo: Screenshot

It is not until someone says “it’s 14 weeks” that laughter begins again, especially from the person who made the mistake. Let’s keep in mind that a pregnancy is counted in weeks, so in months it would be 3 and a half months pregnant.

But it didn’t end there, because one of the friends even reasoned the phrase further, she said, “I thought, what, he was born already? And the laughter continued amid the memorable way of announcing the arrival of the baby. The mother said that she had been wanting to tell the story for some time, but not for 14 months.

Congratulations and hugs are what can be seen in the video In less than a minute of everything happening, the person recording also asks his friends if they can’t see his “belly,” to which he himself answers that they still can’t see it, while his friends still wonder if it’s true or if it’s a joke.