Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov said he handed over to the US a list of targets for Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack Russia

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed in an interview with CNN that he had given the US authorities a list of targets for strikes on Russian territory. According to him, the administration of US leader Joe Biden is still considering a request to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons against targets deep inside the Russian Federation.

We explained what capabilities we need, I hope that we were heard. Rustem Umerov Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Earlier it was reported that the US does not plan to lift restrictions on strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into Russia with American weapons. Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that Ukraine can use US military aid for self-defense against cross-border attacks and for return fire. Slovakia, Italy and Hungary also spoke out against lifting the restrictions.

Yermak and Umerov visited Washington to persuade authorities to lift restrictions on strikes against Russia

The head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Andriy Yermak and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with representatives of the administration of US President Joe Biden to persuade them to lift restrictions on strikes on Russian territory.

As CNN noted, Ukrainian representatives intended to present Washington with a list of “priority targets” without which “it would be difficult to change the course of military action toward Ukraine.”

Prior to this, Umerov met with representatives of the US House of Congress during their visit to Ukraine, reporting to them on the situation at the front and the needs of the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU).

He spoke about the situation at the front, including in the territories adjacent to the Sumy region. The head of the Ministry of Defense also asked the delegates for permission “to fully use long-range weapons against targets on Russian territory.”

In addition, General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavlyuk secretly met with the commanders-in-chief of the ground forces of European countries and the United States at the officer school in Dresden. As noted by the Bild publication, the topics of the meeting were, in particular, new NATO operational centers in Sweden and Finland, as well as the current threats of military conflict in Ukraine. The commanders-in-chief were shown new military developments.

Zelensky asked the West to allow long-range missiles to hit Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv’s main Western allies must understand that long-range missile strikes on Russian territory are the best chance to force the Kremlin to seek a path to negotiations and ultimately peace.

I appeal to the US, UK, France and Germany: we need permission to really and fully protect Ukraine and Ukrainians. We also need long-range permits [ударов по РФ] Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The politician noted that Ukraine and Western countries already have agreements on the supply of air defense systems to the Ukrainian army, so it is now necessary to start striking deep into Russia. “We cannot postpone vital decisions” that could affect the outcome of the Ukrainian conflict, he explained.

On August 29, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, called for lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of weapons from European countries. He stated that Kyiv urgently needs air defense systems and permission to use Western weapons at full capacity.

“Ukraine needs air defense systems today more than ever, and this will be the first item on our agenda,” the diplomat said, noting that it will not be easy to hand over new air defense systems to Kyiv without delays, but Brussels will put pressure on EU countries to fulfill their promises on deliveries.

The head of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrei Kartapolov, in turn, threatened that if the ban on the Ukrainian Armed Forces striking Russian territory with European weapons is lifted, there will be an immediate response from Moscow. He promised that Russia will respond harshly and asymmetrically. “They will feel it right away,” the deputy emphasized.