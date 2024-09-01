Ciudad Juarez.- In order to strengthen and professionalize the capabilities of those who work with migrants throughout the country, the second edition of the Permanent Seminar on Human Mobility 2024 began yesterday in Ciudad Juárez.

According to Luis Dirvin García, 79 people from Ciudad Juárez and other entities in the country such as Mexico City, Mérida, Veracruz, Puebla and Villahermosa registered to participate in the training space that will last 44 hours, divided into three modules, the first of which was the Global Panorama of Migrations.

This time, the seminar was coordinated by the Comprehensive Care Center for Migrants (CAIM), the State Population Council (Coespo), the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ), the Doctorate in Psychology of the UACJ, the Academic Body number 35 of the UACJ, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Jesuit Refugee Service (SJR) Mexico.

The main objectives include “raising awareness among the student community, academics, and humanitarian workers about the phenomenon,” as well as “reflecting on what the changes are in the phenomenon, where we are at a regional level, at a global level, what the main trends are in terms of flows, and another objective, between the lines, is to raise awareness among students who are about to graduate, so that little by little they can join organizations that serve the mobile population,” García said.

The topics of the first module include Theories on internal and international migration, Constituent Elements and typologies of migration policies, Analysis of Migration Policy and the challenges in Mexico, Context in Mexico and the United States, Public policy and collective action around the management of migration flows. (Hérika Martínez Prado)