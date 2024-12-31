The automobile sector has both detractors and lovers of its cars and for these we offer you a list of gift ideas, because they enjoy or recognize the value of their car.

Even if you don’t like the car, there are gifts that won’t hurt anyone. We tell you. We are not going to fill you with links to websites, because they are products that are easy to find online and even in physical stores.

Economical and practical gifts

Who doesn’t need a mobile support on the dashboard? Not only do they allow you to have your phone almost at eye level, but being close to the ventilation outlet also allows you to cool your phone when navigation is active, something difficult especially in summer. There are even supports that allow you to recharge your mobile by magnetically hooking it.

Mobile phone holder with built-in charger

They are not as powerful as those at service stations, but certainly a personal portable vacuum cleaner For the car it can be more hygienic when using it. Keeping your car clean is essential for enthusiasts… and for many who are not. It connects to the 12 volt cigarette lighter socket.

In the case of the most neat and detailed, many manufacturers They sell specific cleaning equipment for their cars. A detergent or a cloth is not suitable for everything: wheels, dashboards, windows, the bodywork itself, upholstery… there are specific products, shampoos, microfibers, towels and chamois. They are not cheap, but much more than the products for detailing specialiststhose millimeter cleanings that allow you to leave the car like new. To give these products as a gift, it is better to get advice and, next time, with time.

Specific cleaning kit for cars, because each material requires its own care

If passengers use a large laptop or tablet – and a lot of electricity consumption – it won’t hurt to have a High power USB charger (also for cigarette lighter socket)because there are cars that can output 180 watts, enough to recharge a computer.

The aroma diffusers They have been institutionalized in some premium models (and some less), integrated and hidden, with different aromas, which the driver can select depending on his mood. As an alternative, there are other “manual” air fresheners (more varied), although visible, to place on the aerators. Speaking of which, they also sell fragrances for oneself, at luxury perfume prices, too.

If a Maybach (Mercedes-Benz’s luxury brand) is not within your reach, perhaps the high perfumery of its collection is.

To cover the interior, you can find specific mats at the dealer to suddenly rejuvenate the interior for little money.

Specific mats for Hyundai sports finishes

Thematic Clothing and Accessories

As with most products, brand merchandising of cars and showing off their emblem and name you have to pay.

Renault tennis shoes

Cupra padel racket

Backpack signed by Mercedes

T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, caps, backpacks, sneakers can be found as accessories on many automotive websites, and even at dealerships. Whoever says clothes can also talk about keychains, mugs, etc.

Adventure Proof Jeep Mug

In addition to baby strollers, focused on new mobility, there are many manufacturers that already offer bicycles, scooters and its subsequent safety equipment.

Audi’s e-tron can have four-wheel, two-wheel and… one-wheel electric drive, like your bicycle

You can also find them at dealerships. scale reproductionsof more or less accuracy, of the models that they sell or marketed, prototypes, racing models of the brand… and for the little ones, too pedal cars and even electric.

Not only are there electric and hybrid Cupras, there are also very diverse propulsion systems offered

In reality, the scale models collector’s items in plastic or metal can be obtained from many specialized manufacturers. Hot Wheels, Maisto or larger ones like Burago are affordable. There are all price ranges and reproduction fidelity. Some are made by hand and can reach prices of a real utility vehicle: they have little toy and their detailed execution makes them worthy of being placed on a display. There are even modelers who can make highly detailed models to order, but they require so many hours that they have to be sent to the Three Wise Men months in advance.

More “toys” are cars to build. Manufacturers such as Lego have signed numerous agreements with different manufacturers, recently with Formula One, to reproduce their four-wheeled products using their plastic bricks. There are “technical” versions, in which even the moving parts have electric actuators. Creativity allows you to alter different designs from the same pieces.

Lego has found a breakthrough in sports car replicas to assemble, suitable for different ages

For the most patient, modeling kits They offer varying degrees of complexity and authenticity in their replicas. Tamiya is a classic brand of plastic models to assemble and paint.

Those slot cars -electric miniatures that ran along a track guided by their electrified lane- such as Scalextric, Superslot or Carrera, are still very much alive, with reproductions of current car models (in the Carrera catalog you can even find the still newborn Chinese electric Nio EP9 ). Of course, the radio controlled cars They are found in all types of prices, powers and bodies.

For all tastes: model, electric, radio-controlled and appropriate scale for Playmobil dolls

More practical for driving could be the specific gloves for drivingmade of very flexible leather, with ventilation holes and a very grippy palm. In some cases they are mittens, because they leave part of the fingers exposed. If the steering wheels are no longer made of wood and there is no noise thanks to the servo steering, they allow you to keep your hands warm in style (and that, in an electric car, is appreciated in winter).

Who said you don’t drive with gloves anymore? There are car manufacturers who think so

The vestswhich allow good arm movement, are another good complement for a driver (not just aesthetically pleasing), if one does not want to get drowsy from having the heating on too high or, again, to drive an electric vehicle in winter making very moderate use of heating to preserve autonomy.

Thinking about vests, the new V16 emergency beacon with connectivitywhich will be mandatory from 2026, could be a welcome safety add-on.

Driving experiences

There are associations of users of the most unexpected car models. It is easy to find them through internet forums. Although perhaps now is not the time to force someone to join a fan clubwhich requires a commitment, without consulting them.

A gift that never hurts, no matter how expert you are as a driver, is a driving techniques course. They tend to be entertaining and with safety as a premise and objective during the course. There are sports driving courses, reserved for drivers who have previously taken courses and to learn the art of drifting. There are driving courses for some car brands (Volkswagen is one of the oldest and most reputable) and for drivers’ associations such as RACE, RACC…

No matter how modern the cars are, the driving techniques taught in the courses help you perform better and drive more safely.

On another level are the experiences of supercar driving. It is a fun moment, with an instructor, which allows you to get behind the wheel of cars that are usually unaffordable for a few minutes.

To enjoy the competition experience as a group or family, a kart day may be interesting. The rounds seem short, usually about fifteen minutes, but their agility tests the physical fitness of the participants. Two rounds are enough to have a lot of fun, overloaded wrists and arms and some bruises on the back that you don’t know how it appeared.

If you know the collecting hobby of the person receiving the gift, photographs and posters They are a great option. There are old ones, reproductions of these or new models. They allow you to decorate rooms at home or in the office. Some are true works of art, and numerous artists have created around the automobile, releasing numbered lithographs with current and vintage iconic models.

The brands themselves reissue some of the posters and advertisements from the old days of the automobile

A variant of the above would be to bid for the quoted calendars of some brands (Pirelli, Porsche, etc.), which could be found on eBay, since they are hardly distributed and often only among the VIPs of said brands.

The limited edition of car brands’ calendars accentuates their value

Automotive history books or old magazines They can be a great gift, even decorative in the right environment. In this sense, automobile parts have always been used by interior designers to transform them into office chairs, tables, lamps, clocks…